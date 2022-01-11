The Israeli government strongly condemns the assassination of a cameraman for the Anadolu Agency.

The Israeli government condemns the attack on a cameraman for the Anadolu Agency.

According to the Government Press Office, freedom of the press is a “sacred value of Israeli democracy.”

ANKARA (Ankara)

An attack on an Anadolu Agency cameraman in Tel Aviv was condemned by the Israeli government on Thursday.

“Strongly condemns the attack against Anadolu Agency cameraman Fayz Abu Rumaila yesterday,” the Israeli Government Press Office (GPO) said in a tweet.

“Freedom of the press is a sacred value of Israeli democracy,” the GPO stated.

Extremist Jews assaulted Rumaila on Wednesday as he waited outside the Assaf Harofeh Hospital, where Palestinian prisoner Hisham Abu Hawwash is being treated.

On Tuesday, Abu Hawwash agreed to end his indefinite hunger strike after reaching an agreement for his release.

Hawwash had been on a hunger strike for more than 141 days, protesting his arrest without charge under Israel’s administrative detention policy.