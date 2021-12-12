The Israeli prime minister is expected to visit the UAE for the first time.

The Israeli prime minister will pay his first official visit to the United Arab Emirates.

Last year, the United Arab Emirates and Israel normalized their relations.

ANKARA (Turkey)

On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), making it the first official visit by an Israeli premier to the Gulf country.

The one-day visit will include a meeting with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, according to a statement released by Naftali’s office.

“The leaders will discuss deepening ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, with a focus on economic and regional issues that will contribute to the [two]countries’ prosperity, welfare, and strengthening stability,” according to the statement.

Emirati authorities made no official statements or confirmations.

The visit comes as Israel reiterates its opposition to a new nuclear deal between world powers and Iran.

Last year, the UAE agreed to normalize diplomatic relations with Israel under the auspices of the United States.

Three other Arab countries – Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan – have also agreed to normalize relations with Tel Aviv.

The move was denounced by Palestinians as a “knife in the back.”