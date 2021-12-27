The Israeli war on Gaza began 13 years ago today.

The Israeli war on Gaza, which began in 2008, is now in its 13th year.

During Israel’s three-week offensive, over 2,000 Palestinians were killed.

GAZA CITY, PALESTINIAN ARABIA

On Monday, the Gaza Strip’s Hamas-run Interior Ministry commemorated the 13th anniversary of Israel’s 2008 assault on Palestinian territory.

A wreath was laid on a memorial erected in memory of those killed during the Israeli onslaught during a ceremony held by the ministry to commemorate the anniversary.

In addition, 13 Israelis were killed in Palestinian resistance faction attacks.

On the first day of Israel’s offensive on the coastal enclave, nearly 200 Palestinians, mostly security personnel, were killed.

Israeli occupation officials, according to Ministry Undersecretary Nasser Musleh, wanted to break Gaza’s internal front and create divisions among security forces.

“We will continue to maintain a state of security and stability,” Musleh said, vowing that “no one will be allowed to tamper with Gaza’s security under any cover or in any form.”

He reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to safeguarding the resistance and prosecuting those who collaborate with Israel.

Ibrahim Mukhtar penned this piece.