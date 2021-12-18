The Italian ambassador praises Turkey’s “excellent” relations.

According to Massimo Gaiani, Italy fully supports Turkey’s EU membership, which would be beneficial to all parties.

The ambassador of Italy to Turkey has reaffirmed the two countries’ excellent, historical, and multifaceted relations.

“The political and economic relations between Turkey and Italy are excellent,” Massimo Gaiani said in a webinar hosted by the Jean Monnet Chair at Istanbul 29 Mayis University on Tuesday, adding that Turkey is an important partner for both his country and the European Union.

As a result, he called attention to the high-level communication between senior Italian and Turkish officials from various government agencies.

In terms of Turkish-EU relations, Gaiani stated that Turkey’s membership in the union, which Italy has fervently and consistently supported, would be mutually beneficial to both parties.

This is true even when Italy, Turkey, and the EU disagree on a number of issues, he said, adding that Turkey is a key player in the fight against crime, irregular migration, terrorism, and a variety of other regional issues.

When asked by Anadolu Agency about the recent Italian-French rapprochement and its potential impact on Italian-Turkish relations, Gaiani said that Turkey’s relations with France and the EU would benefit.

He said, “We’ll make the case for Turkey to our French friends.”

Gaiani emphasized that Italy values Turkey highly and has demonstrated this on several occasions.

He specifically mentioned the East Mediterranean Gas Forum (EMGF), of which Italy is a member, and said that his country had blocked some of the forum’s elements that could be construed as anti-Turkish.

Egypt, Palestine, Jordan, Greece, Italy, Israel, and the Greek Cypriot administration of Southern Cyprus founded the EMGF, which is an international organization.

The EastMed pipeline is a 1,900-kilometer (1,180-mile) undersea natural gas pipeline that connects Israel with Greece and then Italy.

Critics argue that the pipeline will not be able to be filled with current known gas reserves off Israel’s Eastern Mediterranean coast, and that even if Egypt is added to the project, the project’s viability will be dependent on future discoveries of reserves in the region.

Gaiani praised the bilateral economic ties, saying that Turkey and Italy are important partners and that Italy is one of the most prominent foreign investors in Turkey.



