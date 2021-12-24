The It’s a Sin Bake Off Christmas special serves as a gentle reminder that LGBTQ(+) stories are important.

The It’s a Sin Bake Off Christmas special serves as a gentle reminder that LGBTQ(plus) narratives are important.

The Great British Bake Off has always represented a significant “queering” of the competition show genre as a whole, by defying its rules.

On Christmas Day, the cast of Russell T Davies’ award-winning drama It’s A Sin – Olly Alexander, Lydia West, Nathanial Curtis, and Shaun Dooley – will take over the Bake Off tent in a series of festive challenges on The Great Christmas Bake Off, in the hopes of impressing Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

When It’s a Sin was released in January 2021, it set new streaming records for All 4.

The show followed a group of mostly queer men as they dealt with the HIV/AIDS epidemic in the 1980s.

Its success sparked new debates about how the AIDS crisis was handled, as well as the long-term effects on the LGBTQ(+) community and HIV-positive people today.

As a result, the Christmas special in 2021 feels like a nod to Bake Off’s devoted queer fanbase.

On the surface, this appears surprising: the show has a very traditional feel to it, with Union flag bunting and old-school judges and recipes.

However, it has become a beacon of LGBTQ(plus) representation on British television over time.

John Whaite, the 2012 winner (and this year’s Strictly Come Dancing runner-up), Ruby Tandoh, the 2013 finalist, and 2019 champion David Atherton are among the Bake Off’s queer stars.

Bake Off has likely had more openly LGBTQ(plus) contestants and winners than any other reality show, with the exception of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Since the show’s inception, at least one of the co-hosts – Sue Perkins, Sandi Toksvig, and now Matt Lucas – has been LGBTQ(plus).

Bake Off has provided some iconic coming-out moments that have challenged preconceptions over the years.

Tandoh came out publicly after rebuffing press coverage and trolling that suggested she had “flirted” with Paul Hollywood to gain favor. She has since written books about food that have received Nigella Lawson’s approval.

“Joke’s on you, you massive sh*tting misogynists,” she tweeted.

Tamal Ray, who rose to fame after the 2015 series, came out during an interview when asked if he’d date a female Bake Off fan.

“I wouldn’t have a girlfriend, I’d have a boyfriend,” he explained before adding:

