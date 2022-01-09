The James Webb Space Telescope is now fully operational, according to NASA.

The James Webb Space Telescope’s sunshield, which is about the size of a tennis court when fully deployed, is a key milestone in science operations, according to NASA.

The groundbreaking James Webb Space Telescope’s 70-foot sunshield has been fully deployed, according to NASA.

The telescope’s sunshield is “roughly the size of a tennis court at full size” and “was folded to fit inside the payload area of an Arianespace Ariane 5 rocket’s nose cone prior to launch,” according to a NASA statement released late Tuesday.

“In December, the Webb team started remotely deploying the sunshield.

“This is the first time anyone has ever attempted to put a telescope this large into space,” NASA’s Thomas Zurbuchen said of the full deployment.

“The sunshield’s success is an incredible testament to human ingenuity and engineering skill that will enable Webb to achieve its science goals,” he continued.

The “five-layered sunshield will protect the telescope from the Sun, Earth, and Moon’s light and heat,” according to the statement.

Webb’s scientific instruments must be kept at temperatures of 40 kelvins, or below minus 380 degrees Fahrenheit [minus 229 degrees Celsius]– cold enough to see the faint infrared light that Webb seeks to observe, according to NASA.

“Unfolding Webb’s sunshield in space is an incredible milestone, crucial to the mission’s success,” said Gregory L Robinson, Webb’s program director at NASA headquarters.

For this engineering marvel to fully unfold, thousands of parts had to work together with precision.”

The $10 billion observatory is named after James Webb, the NASA administrator during the early 1960s, when the United States was on the verge of sending people to the moon for the first time.

The European Space Agency (ESA) and the Canadian Space Agency are also partners on the Webb mission, which is viewed as a replacement for the aging Hubble Space Telescope.