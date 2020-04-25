The Japanese Minister of Economy canceled the appearance after contact with an employee infected with viruses

TOKYO, Oct. / PRNewswire / – A key government official responsible for Japan’s economic response to the coronavirus outbreak stopped public appearances on Saturday to work from home after it was found that he was in contact with one employees infected with it had the virus.

The cabinet office said that Economics Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura had canceled a press conference scheduled for 5:00 p.m. GMT and would not be attending a separate meeting later in the day.

In a statement, the office said it found that Nishimura visited a university hospital last week with a person from the office staff who later tested positive for the virus.

In the past few weeks, the minister has become the face of Japan’s economic efforts to deal with the corona virus.

“Neither the minister nor the staff member who tested positive for the virus showed symptoms, but as a precaution, the minister stays at home until he receives more information about his condition from the health authorities,” the office said.

Nishimura would appear remotely later in the day and not in person on the NHK public broadcaster, a cabinet official told Reuters.

On Saturday, the number of coronavirus infections in Japan reached nearly 13,000, with 345 deaths, NHK said.

(Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto and Naomi Tajitsu; Kim Coghill)