The JCVI has approved Covid vaccines for children aged 5 to 11, with the vaccine roll-out set to include younger children.

The JCVI has approved Covid vaccines for children aged 5 to 11, with the vaccines’ roll-out expected to include younger children.

Following a policy change by the UK’s regulators and scientific advisers, more teenagers will be offered a booster vaccine.

For the first time, the British Medical Council has approved the Covid-19 vaccine for children aged five to eleven, but most will not be offered the vaccine until next year.

The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) announced on Wednesday that giving a lower dose of the Pfizer vaccine to children under the age of 12 was both safe and effective.

Young children who are at risk of coronavirus or who live with someone who is severely immunocompromised should be offered two doses right away, according to the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), which advises ministers on the best ways to deploy vaccines.

The committee is still debating whether all children aged five to eleven should be given the vaccine, and is expected to make a decision in the new year.

Separately, the JCVI announced that booster vaccinations will be extended to more age groups, with all children aged 16 and up, as well as vulnerable children aged 12 to 15, receiving a third dose.

Pfizer’s vaccine for young children was approved by the MHRA after the company submitted a new version of the vaccine that contained only one-third of the dose used for adults.

“Parents and carers can rest assured that no new vaccine for children would have been approved unless the expected standards of safety, quality, and efficacy were met,” said June Raine, the organization’s chief executive.

We found the PfizerBioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to be safe and effective in children aged 5 to 11 years old, with no new safety concerns.”

According to the JCVI, approximately 330,000 children under the age of 12 who are in a clinical risk group, as well as those who are a household contact of someone who is immunosuppressed and thus may not be directly protected by vaccination, should now receive two doses of the vaccine, separated by eight weeks.

However, the committee will now wait for more data on how effective the vaccines are against the Omicron variant before deciding whether or not to extend the vaccine to everyone in that age group.

Prior to the end of January, no decision is expected.

