The Jinx, an HBO documentary about the murderer and real estate tycoon Robert Durst, has revealed the cause of death.

The Jinx, an HBO documentary about the murderer and real estate mogul Robert Durst, has revealed the cause of death.

Robert Durst, a convicted murderer, died in prison at the age of 78 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

In October, the real estate mogul was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of his best friend, Susan Berman, in 2000.

According to his attorney, Dick DeGuerin, Durst was in “very bad shape” when he was sentenced.

On September 17, Durst was found guilty of first-degree murder for shooting Berman in the back of the head at point-blank range in her Beverly Hills home in December 2000.

Berman was about to tell cops how she assisted in the cover-up of his first wife Kathleen Durst’s alleged murder.

Durst’s first wife vanished on January 31, 1982, when he was 29 years old.

Her body was never discovered.

In 2017, she was pronounced dead.

Is it possible that Robert Durst’s family helped him commit the murders?,

The Durst family has spoken out about the allegations made against Kathie’s lawyer, Robert Adams.

“Thank you, Mr.

“Abrams is a member of the cottage industry that seeks to profit personally from Robert’s victims, even if it means disrupting the prosecution of Susan Berman’s murder,” said Jason Barowitz, a family spokesman.

“The truth is that the Durst family is appalled by Robert’s actions and has worked with authorities to ensure that justice is served,” he continued.

These claims are false and have been debunked numerous times.”

Durst’s father and brother have been charged with assisting in the murder of his wife Kathie, who disappeared in 1982.

These allegations resurface in Durst’s trial for the murder of long-time confidant Berman, which has just resumed after a 14-month hiatus caused by the coronavirus.

“Attorneys for Kathleen Durst’s family say (hashtag)RobertDurst brother Douglas andamp; father Seymore aided in the cover-up of Kathleen’s disappearance and murder,” tweeted Law and Crime executive producer Cathy Russon.

What is the net worth of Robert Durst?

Durst is worth (dollar)65 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Durst is the son of Seymour Durst, a New York real estate mogul, and the brother of commercial developer Douglas Durst.

Robert earned his bachelor’s degree in economics from Lehigh University and went on to work as a real estate developer.

What was the outcome of Robert Durst’s trial?,

In closing arguments, Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney John Lewin told jurors that Durst, 78, had to be held responsible for Berman’s murder.

“Bob Durst isn’t one of them…

