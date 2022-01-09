The jobless rate in Spain has returned to pre-pandemic levels.

The employment rate in Spain has returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Spain’s unemployment rate has fallen for the first time in history for ten consecutive months.

OVIEDO (Spain) –

According to newly released data, unemployment in Spain fell faster than ever before in 2021, indicating that the country’s labor market has recovered to pre-pandemic levels.

According to Labor Ministry data released on Tuesday, around 776,500 people entered the workforce and around 782,000 people left unemployment during the year.

On social media, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said, “Once again, the data reflects the progress of Spain’s recovery.”

“We’re not going anywhere.”

“We will continue to fight precarity and create good jobs,” Sanchez said.

Only slightly more than 3.1 million people are unemployed in Spain, thanks to the implementation of furlough schemes and a historic 10 months of net job creation.

The unemployment rate remains high at 13.5 percent of the workforce, but it is down 20% from last December and the lowest real figure since 2007.

The service sector, which had been hit hard by lockdowns, restrictions, and a drop in tourism, saw the most significant reduction in unemployment.

However, small gains were seen in 2021 in the construction, industrial, and agricultural sectors.

Yolanda Diaz, Spain’s Labor Minister, praised the decline in unemployment among young people and women, two groups that were particularly hard hit in 2020.

Although the country has long struggled with some of Europe’s highest unemployment rates, this recovery appears to be very different from that which followed the 2008 financial crisis.

Unemployment increased by nearly one million people that year, and it continued to rise for the next five years.

The labor market did not start to recover from the crisis until 2013.

The pandemic, on the other hand, increased unemployment by nearly 725,000 people in 2020, a figure that was more than recovered within a year.