The journey of a Kenyan school dropout to radio station owner

The journey of a Kenyan school dropout who became the owner of a radio station

Peter Ngugi, a radio mechanic, invents a radio transmitter and station while broadcasting from his bedroom.

A community FM radio station founded by a school dropout Peter Ngugi, 25, in Nakuru County, 200 kilometers (124) northwest of Nairobi, Kenya’s capital, is assisting villagers in promoting their businesses and even rescuing them in times of distress.

“You can tell Ngugi and announce it on the radio if you need to sell fresh milk or if you want a tractor or even if you want to rent out your tractor.”

“You can also send free greetings to your loved ones,” said Joyce Kago, a small-time entrepreneur.

Ngugi has come a long way from his humble beginnings as a radio repairman to now owning a radio station.

He built the station by inventing a transmitter and then placing a booster on top of a hill, using his skills.

“I asked a relative on the ground if he could hear me on their radio.”

I chose a never-before-used frequency.

On the eve of World Radio Day, which is observed on Sunday, he told Anadolu Agency, “I was very happy that I could be heard on the radio in the nearby localities.”

Ngugi takes up the microphone every day at 1 p.m. local time to deliver news to villagers in the Subukia area of Nakuru subdivision, who eagerly await his arrival.

“Good afternoon from wherever you are tuning in, this is yours Peter Ngugi with the lunchtime news,” the broadcaster says as he signs the airwaves.

People in the village tune in to the frequency while eating lunch at their homes or restaurants to keep up with what’s going on in the village and its environs.

“Peter Muriuki is looking for a farm laborer to assist him in tilling his land,” his voice over the radio announces, interrupting the vernacular music.

Ngugi dropped out of high school after finishing primary school because he lacked the financial means to continue his education.

As a result, he enrolled in a radio mechanic program.

“It was during this time that the idea of starting a radio station that broadcasts in vernacular or Swahili language stuck with me,” he explained.

The fact that this radio station broadcasts, according to Kago, makes it unique.

