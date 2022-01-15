The killer of QPR youth footballer Kiyan Prince ‘could be RELEASED from jail soon – rather than deported.’

The Somalian killer of SLAIN footballer Kiyan Prince could be released from prison soon — but not deported from the country.

After killing Kiyan with a single stab wound outside of his school in 2006, Hannad Hasan was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 13 years.

According to the Daily Mirror, Hasan, now 31, will face a parole hearing after attempts to deport him to Somalia were unsuccessful.

Kiyan, a 15-year-old QPR youth player, was killed after intervening in a fight between a friend and Hasan.

Mark, 52, a former boxing champion, has asked to read his victim impact statement at his son’s parole hearing.

“I am sure the young man who killed my son has had plenty of challenges because prison has its own culture, laws, and rules,” he told the Daily Mirror.

“When he was allowed into our country, he urinated in front of a teacher, threatened to stab a girl on the bus, and then stabbed my son in the heart.”

Mark claimed that the public deserved to know whether he had changed or remained a threat to his peers.

At the London Academy in Edgware, North London, Hasan, who was jealous of Kiyan’s popularity, stabbed him in the chest with a knife.

The family was successful in getting Hasan deported at the end of his prison sentence, according to Mark, but the decision was recently overturned.

He felt as if this had happened for no apparent reason.

Hasan’s case had been referred to the Parole Board and was currently being processed, according to a spokesman.