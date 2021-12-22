The killing of a Lebanon man by the Marshals fugitive task force was justified, according to the coroner of Tioga County.

The killing of a Lebanon man by the Marshals fugitive task force was justified, according to the Tioga County coroner.

WELLSBORO – Tioga County District Krista Deats has ruled that the fatal shooting of a fugitive from Lebanon County by law enforcement on July 27 was justified.

She said on Wednesday that her decision was based on the circumstances, but she didn’t elaborate.

After brandishing a weapon, Robert P Uhler, 56, of Lebanon, was killed by members of a US Marshals Service fugitive task force near Westfield.

A Lycoming County deputy sheriff serving as a special deputy marshaltask force officer has been identified as one of those who fired.

Uhler was reportedly hit five times and pronounced dead at the scene, according to little information released about the incident.

It has never been revealed how he was tracked to Tioga County.

Coroner James Daugherty stated that he was unaware of the death.

Sheriff R Mark Lusk of Lycoming County declined to comment, directing all questions to the Marshals Service or state police, which conducted the investigation on which Deats’ decision was based.

When Cleona police arrested Uhler on child rape charges in Lebanon County on Sept.

His car was discovered in Quittapahilla Creek in North Annville Twp. on April 11, 2020.

His family was worried about him after receiving text messages from him and discovering that a firearm had gone missing from the house.

After he failed to appear in court, a warrant for his arrest was issued.

Uhler was found guilty in his absence of charges of child rape, aggravated indecent assault, and indecent assault two weeks after his car was discovered.

