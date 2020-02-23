The Kyle and Jackie O Show goes silent for TWO MINUTES

The Kyle and Jackie O Show experienced technical issues on Wednesday morning, with ‘Intern Pete’ Deppeler taking most of the blame.

There was a continuous beep lasting for two minutes around 8:45am due to a production error.

Afterwards, host Kyle Sandilands labelled the producers ‘idiots’ and ‘imbeciles’ for making such an embarrassing mistake.

‘There’s a tech issue. So it’s just been beeping for the last two minutes,’ said Kyle and Jackie O’s executive producer, Sonia Jahshan.

Intern Pete – who, despite his nickname, is a producer and not an actual intern – unfortunately shouldered most of the blame.

‘It shouldn’t have been beeping in the first place! What needed to be beeped there?’ asked Kyle, referring to the fact the beeping sound is usually reserved for censoring offensive or libelous content.

‘They’re in there eating donuts!’ he added, dismissing the producers as lazy.

‘You’re ruining great radio. You’re sitting there grinning, watching TV through the window. What’s the point of doing this show when the whole thing is ruined by imbeciles?’

Jackie then tried to defuse the situation by accepting the team’s apology.

But Kyle wasn’t having any of it, saying: ‘It’s beeping for three minutes. Who is going to listen to that s**t? Let’s just go home. That’s the worst thing ever!’

‘It’s so annoying though!’ he added, before moving on from the incident.