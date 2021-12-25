The La Palma volcano eruption in Spain has been declared officially over after more than three months.

‘This is the best possible Christmas present,’ Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez says.

Authorities announced on Saturday that the volcanic eruption on the Spanish island of La Palma has ended.

The Cumbre Vieja volcano eruption, which started in mid-September and lasted until mid-October, is the longest in La Palma’s recorded history.

The eruption ended after 85 hours and eight hours, according to Julio Perez, a Canary Islands government spokesperson.

The eruption was also one of the most destructive, forcing 7,000 people to flee their homes as the lava devoured entire towns or neighborhoods.

According to the EU’s Copernicus Emergency Management Service, a wall of lava that bulldozed 1,223 hectares (3,023 acres) of land destroyed or damaged nearly 3,000 buildings.

Although residents still have a long road ahead of them in terms of rebuilding, the confirmation of the eruption’s end, which came after a 10-day period of no volcanic activity, was cause for celebration.

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez wrote on Twitter, “This is the best Christmas present possible.”