The lack of universal superfast broadband is a stumbling block to abolishing the BBC licence fee.

According to John Whittingdale, it will be impossible to offer the BBC as a subscription service via terrestrial transmission to a TV aerial.

Delays in universal superfast broadband access could stymie government plans to abolish the BBC licence fee.

Freeview, the digital platform that provides 70 television channels for no extra charge, including the main BBC channels, is currently used by more than 18 million homes.

Freeview would have to be turned off completely because it is technologically incapable of blocking BBC channels from non-subscribers.

“It is not possible to offer subscription services through terrestrial transmission to a TV aerial because there is no facility to opt out of receiving them,” said former Culture Secretary John Whittingdale.

“Availability is not the same as take-up,” the former minister warned, despite the fact that superfast broadband is now available in 95% of homes, according to government figures.

“And many people can’t afford or don’t want to pay for additional TV programming or even a broadband service.”

Mr Whittingdale estimates that only free-to-air TV is available to eight million Freeview subscribers.

When that number reaches zero, the government could turn off free-to-air television and switch to a voluntary monthly subscription for the BBC.

Mr Whittingdale believes that abolition of the licence fee in the near future would be impossible due to the public outcry that would result from a policy that was portrayed as “switching off” access to the BBC for millions of pensioners.

A levy on consumer broadband bills has been proposed by the BBC as an alternative to a license based on screen viewing.

People would object if they were forced to pay for a BBC they didn’t watch.

A broadband-based BBC could put additional strain on streaming networks already overburdened by Netflix and video game viewing at home.

Nadine Dorries, the Culture Secretary, promised that the BBC’s licence fee would be frozen for two years before increasing in line with inflation.

Lack of universal superfast broadband a roadblock to scrapping BBC licence fee