The landlord of a pub launches a BRUTAL retaliation against a’spoiled’ customer who complained about the coffee’s taste.

A BRUTAL retaliation was launched by a pub landlord after a “spoiled” customer complained about the taste of their coffee.

The owner of Cornwall’s famous Jamaica Inn slammed Tripadvisor user Stuart M after he gave the place a two-star rating.

On Sunday, he left a review saying that his group didn’t like the coffee and that they were only allowed to sit in the bar area.

“On a very cold day, we were only allowed to sit in the small bar if there was room in the larger area with an open fire.”

“We were also asked to pay for our coffee before it was delivered.”

When it arrived, it was a mediocre latte.

“We were told that someone had £100 in their possession and left without paying.”

Allen Jackson, the Inn’s owner, was not pleased with the feedback and decided to explain himself in a sassy manner.

“Unfortunately, the tables in the main bar you had your beady eye on would have had prior bookings with customers about to arrive,” they said.

There was no other plausible explanation.

“However, you appear irritated at not getting your way, as if you thought you were specifically chosen for relegation to Joss’s or Mary’s bar, both of which are extremely popular.”

This makes me wonder if you were spoiled as a child.

“To reduce contact and Omicron transfer, we encourage customers to order and pay at the same time.”

“This reduces the number of people who come to your table, reduces customer-staff interaction, and reduces your chances of getting Covid from my staff or vice versa.”

The landlord then went on to say that the Inn’s coffee is perfect and even insulted the customer’s taste.

“I am sorry the latte was not to your taste – it is ground fresh at the time of order, and the last time anyone complained about it was tens of thousands of cups ago,” he wrote.

“I can’t recall when, if ever, it happened, so maybe it’s your pallet (sic) that’s corrupted – just a thought.”

Mr Jackson is well-known for his dislike of Tripadvisor, having previously referred to a reviewer as a “dosser” and telling her to return to “whatever [she]crawls into at night.”

"You are misrepresenting yourself as an overnight resident by incorrectly placing your review in our 'Accommodation' listing rather than the 'Restaurant' listing where it belongs, and you mislead others by…

