The ‘largest electricity price hike in Turkiye’s history’ has been slammed by the opposition party’s leader.

The ‘largest electricity price hike in Turkiye’s history’ has been slammed by the leader of the opposition party.

According to Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the government made the decision to raise prices, not “foreign powers.”

ANKARA (Turkey)

On Tuesday, the leader of Turkiye’s main opposition party slammed the government for what he called “the country’s largest increase in electricity prices.”

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, speaking to the Republican People’s Party (CHP) parliamentary group, said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made the decision to raise electricity prices, not any “foreign powers.”

Last week, the government announced revised power rates for 2022, with prices for households increasing by 50% and businesses increasing by 125 percent.

“I ask my brothers who voted for the AK (Justice and Development) Party who have made the largest increase in electricity prices in the history of the Turkish Republic,” Kilicdaroglu said.

“Was this decided by any foreign powers, and if so, which foreign powers?” he asked.

“You did this,” he added, addressing President Erdogan.

It was your decision to raise the price.”