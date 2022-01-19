The last of the Russian-led peacekeepers has left Kazakhstan.

The last Russian-led peacekeepers have left Kazakhstan.

According to Kazakhstan’s Defense Ministry, the last 2,500 CSTO peacekeepers have left the country.

ANKARA (Turkey)

Kazakhstan’s Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday that the withdrawal of Russian-led peacekeeping troops from the Central Asian country has been completed.

The withdrawal of units of the CSTO’s (Collective Security Treaty Organization) Collective Peacekeeping Forces from Kazakhstan has been completed, according to the ministry.

It added that the last units of the peacekeeping forces from Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan — totaling nearly 2,500 soldiers and 250 pieces of equipment — left Almaty’s airport aboard a Russian Aerospace Forces Il-76 plane.

“This operation will go down in CSTO history not only as an example of the practical application of mechanisms developed over many years of cooperation, but also as a true confirmation of the allied spirit and military fraternity of our states,” Col.

Olzhas Khusainov, head of the Defense Ministry’s Department of International Cooperation.

On January 1st,

2, Massive protests erupted in Kazakhstan over a rise in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices in the city of Zhanaozen in Mangystau, which later devolved into clashes with the police, with the most violent incidents occurring in Kazakhstan’s former capital Almaty.

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev then requested assistance from the CSTO allies, who arrived in the country quickly and aided Kazakhstan’s law enforcement in restoring order.

Life has returned to normal in Kazakhstan, particularly in the capital Nur-Sultan, the country’s largest city Almaty, and the regions of Atyrau, Jambyl, Kyzylorda, and Mangistau, following the lifting of emergency measures at midnight on Tuesday.

On the streets, security measures were lifted, as was a curfew imposed at specific hours.

Travel restrictions into and out of cities were also lifted.