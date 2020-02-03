The Last of Us 2 to feature ‘nudity’, ‘sexual content’ says ESRB rating

The Last of Us Part 2’s release date is coming in fast, and we can glean more information from the game thanks to a new rating

The Last of Us Part 2’s highly-anticipated release date is closing in, with fans looking forward to the Naughty Dog game even more since it was delayed to May 29, 2020 back in October last year.

Though the developer and publisher (Naughty Dog and Sony, respectively) have been pretty quiet about the title since it was pushed back last year, we have got a small update about the title thanks to the Entertainment Software Rating Board – or the ERSB.

The Last of US 2 received its official age rating by the ESRB over the weekend (thanks GamesRadar), and the rating has shed some light on a few aspects of the title.

Of course, we can expect the game to be Mature – and that much is now official. Even since the days of the Uncharted series, Naughty Dog hasn’t shied away from adding mature content to its titles.

But, as per the rating, this will be the first Naughty Dog game that will include ‘sexual content’.

According to a newly updated section of on The Last of Us 2’s official website, the ESRB gave the game a Mature rating thanks to its inclusion of: “Blood and gore, intense violence, nudity, sexual content, strong language, use of drugs.”

Whether this will be related to the game’s protagonist, or rather to members of the supporting cast, has yet to be revealed.

Sexual content in games has historically been a tricky problem to overcome – often sex scenes in serious narratives come off as awkward and stilted, and worse yet, the interactive sex scenes some games have featured have been universally awful.

Naughty Dog has proven time and again that it’s capable of raising the bar when it comes to gaming – its efforts in emotive storytelling, motion capture and level design are globally lauded – so we hope that the developer has the chops to include sexual content that isn’t cringe-worthy.

The Last of Us 2 is pegged to be one of the PS4’s last big hurrahs – between Naughty Dog’s post-apocalyptic survival game and the mysterious Ghost of Tsushima, we’re really in for a treat.

We’ll update you as more The Last of Us 2 news surfaces.