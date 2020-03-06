‘The Last of Us’ TV series coming soon from HBO and ‘Chernobyl’ creator

The Last of Us is one of the best PlayStation games ever made, and now HBO are working on a new TV series in together with the creator of Chernobyl

Outside of Sony officially announcing the PlayStation 5 release date and price, this is probably the best news that PlayStation fans are going to hear this month.

The Hollywood Reporter is this evening reporting that plans are in place for a TV series based on the hugely successful PlayStation exclusive, The Last of Us.

Better still, Craig Mazin, the creator of the critically acclaimed series Chernobyl, is reteaming with HBO for the video game adaption.

If you’re worried about another dreadful video game adaption, have no fear, because the creative director of the game, Neil Druckmann, is involved with the script too.

Speaking about the project, Mazin said: “Neil Druckmann is without question the finest storyteller working in the video game medium, and The Last of Us is his magnum opus. Getting a chance to adapt this breathtaking work of art has been a dream of mine for years, and I’m so honored to do it in partnership with Neil.”

Druckmann also released a statement and was particularly glowing about his creative compatriot, saying:

“From the first time I sat down to talk with Craig I was equally blown away by his approach to narrative and his love and deep understanding of The Last of Us.

“With Chernobyl, Craig and HBO created a tense, harrowing, emotional masterpiece. I couldn’t think of better partners to bring the story of The Last of Us to life as a television show.”

To date The Last of Us has sold more than 17 million copies and a sequel to the game is planned for release later this year on PS4; but also potentially coming to PlayStation 5 as a launch title.

“This is an incredibly exciting opportunity for us to partner with Craig, Neil, Carolyn and the teams at Sony, Naughty Dog and PlayStation to bring the virtual world of this acclaimed game to life,” stated HBO programming president Casey Bloys.

“This is the first of many shows we intend to develop with our friends at PlayStation Productions,” said Chris Parnell, co-president of Sony Pictures Television Studios.

“The Last of Us is a brilliant achievement in storytelling and character development, and we are lucky to have the opportunity to work with this team to adapt it.”

This is a breaking story. More to follow.