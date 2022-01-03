The last parent of a child killed in an Alabama church bombing in 1963 has died.

— The last living parent of any of the four Black girls killed in the 1963 church bombing in Alabama died on Sunday.

She had reached the age of 93 years.

Maxine McNair’s death was announced in a press release by her family.

There was no mention of a cause of death.

Denise McNair, McNair’s 11-year-old daughter, was the youngest girl killed in the civil rights movement’s deadliest single attack, the bombing of Birmingham’s 16th Street Baptist Church.

Addie Mae Collins, Carole Rosamond Robertson, and Cynthia Dionne Wesley, all 14 years old, were also killed.

The case resulted in the conviction of three Ku Klux Klan members, the first in 1977 and the other two in the early 2000s.

Maxine McNair spent 33 years as a public school teacher in Birmingham.

Lisa McNair, her daughter, said she impacted many lives through education and left a lasting legacy among the students she worked with.

McNair was a wonderful wife and mother, and as a 33-year public school teacher in Birmingham, she influenced the lives of hundreds of students.

Her laughter and sense of humour will be missed.

“All of your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated,” the family said in a statement.

Chris McNair, Maxine’s husband, died in 2019 at the age of 93.

He was a Jefferson County commissioner and one of the first Black members of the Alabama legislature since Reconstruction.

Maxine McNair was present at the Oval Office ceremony in 2013, when President Barack Obama presented the four girls with the Congressional Gold Medal, one of the country’s highest civilian awards.

Maxine McNair’s funeral arrangements and a memorial service are still being finalized.

Denise McNair was one of five girls who gathered in the 16th Street Baptist Church’s basement bathroom on Sept.

On March 15, 1963, a timed bomb planted by KKK members detonated outside beneath a set of stairs.

