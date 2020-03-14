The Latest: 70 pct of COVID-19 infections in China has recovered: WHO

The last batch of medical workers pose for a photo after walking out of the temporary hospital of Jianghan, in Wuhan, capital of central China’s Hubei Province, March 9, 2020. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

GENEVA, March 9 (Xinhua) — The latest on the World Health Organization’s statement on the coronavirus situation and COVID-19 cases in China: (all times local)

8:30 p.m., March 9

GENEVA, March 9 (Xinhua) — Of the around 80,000 reported cases of COVID-19 in China, more than 70 percent have recovered and been discharged, the chief of World Health Organization (WHO) said here Monday.

Among the countries with the most cases, China is bringing its epidemic under control, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a daily briefing.

Tedros stressed that the transmission of coronavirus can be slowed down and infections can be prevented through decisive and early actions.

“Countries that continue finding and testing cases and tracing their contacts not only protect their own people, they can also affect what happens in other countries and globally,” said Tedros.

He called on all countries to take a comprehensive blended strategy for controlling their epidemics and pushing this virus back.

Medical workers from Yunnan Province are seen on a ceremony marking the closing of the temporary hospital of Jianghan, in Wuhan, capital of central China’s Hubei Province, March 9, 2020. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

5:51 p.m., March 9

