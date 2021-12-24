The latest ferry fire in Bangladesh has left at least ’32 dead and 100 injured,’ with the death toll expected to rise as the vessel erupts in flames.

The latest ferry fire in Bangladesh has left at least ’32 dead and 100 injured’ as the vessel bursts into flames, with the death toll expected to rise.

A FERRY that caught fire while traveling through Bangladesh’s Jhalokati district has killed at least 32 people and injured another 100.

The ship caught fire early Friday while navigating a river near Dhaka, Bangladesh’s capital.

At this time, it’s unclear what caused the ferry to catch fire.

The death toll is expected to rise, according to local police chief Moinul Islam.

“In the middle of the river, the three-story Obhijan 10 caught fire,” he said.

“A total of 32 bodies have been found,” says the narrator.

It’s possible that the death toll will rise.

The majority died in the fire, while a few drowned after jumping into the river.”

According to Macau Business, the ferry was carrying approximately 1,000 people from Dhaka to the Barguna district in southern Bangladesh.

More to come…

Keep an eye on Sun Online for the most up-to-date information on this story.

The-sun.com is the place to go for the latest celebrity news, sports news, real-life stories, stunning photos, and must-see video.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheUSSun and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.