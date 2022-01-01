The latest fire in Pharr, Texas is a massive blaze at Matt’s Cash and Carry, with video showing flames rising from the structure.

HORRIFIC footage from Texas showed flames engulfing a local business as firefighters raced to the scene.

The massive fire at Matts Cash and Carry in Pharr, Texas, broke out on Saturday morning, according to fire officials.

Thick black smoke could be seen rising from the building near the 400 East Expressway on video taken at the scene.

Drivers and pedestrians are being asked to stay away from the area as firefighters work to extinguish the massive fire.

