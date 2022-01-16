The latest hostages are from a Colleyville synagogue, and the rabbi expresses his gratitude for being alive as the hostages are freed and the gunman is killed.

Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker said he is “grateful to be alive” after all hostages were rescued from a synagogue hostage situation near Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday.

Rabbi Cytron-Walker was one of the hostages, and he took to Facebook to thank law enforcement and first responders, as well as the thoughts and prayers of the public.

He wrote, “I am thankful that we made it out.”

“I’m glad I’m still alive.”

An FBI official said in a press conference following the rescue that while police and the FBI “have identified the suspect,” they are “not prepared” to release his identity.

All hostages were rescued on Saturday night, according to Texas Governor Greg Abbott, and they are “alive and well.”

At the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, the hostages were held captive.

According to reports, during the ongoing hostage situation, the suspect demanded to speak with Aafia Siddiqui on the phone.

Colleyville, Texas is located in the state of Texas.

15 miles northeast of Fort Worth is Colleyville.

Around 26,000 people live in the city.

It’s possible that the hostage-taker was British.

The hostage taker was a British citizen, according to multiple reports.

The deceased suspect has been identified, but no name has been released.

President Biden’s remarks were continued.

“We’ll learn more about the hostage taker’s motivations in the days ahead,” Biden said.

“But let me be clear: we will stand against antisemitism and the rise of extremism in this country.”

What did Vice President Biden have to say?

Biden said in a statement that he is “grateful to the tireless work of law enforcement at all levels who acted cooperatively and fearlessly to rescue the hostages” after the hostages escaped.

“We send our love and support to the members of Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, as well as the Jewish community.”

Gun control proponents

In response to the synagogue hostage situation, one Twitter user said, “We need gun control now!”

I shouldn’t have to fear getting shot if I go to synagogue.

In the case of a school shooter, I shouldn’t have to go through drills at school.

Nobody should be afraid of guns.

The events at Beth Israel Temple today are horrific.

Gun control is urgently required!

When did the hostages finally get their freedom?

All four people were taken out of the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue late Saturday night, according to Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

“Prayers answered,” he wrote on Twitter in response to the news.

Suspect was allegedly fatally shot.

The assailant in the synagogue hostage situation was fatally shot, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

