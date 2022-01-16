The latest hostages are from a synagogue in Colleyville, and the rabbi says he’s ‘grateful to be alive’ as the hostages are released and the gunman is killed.

The latest hostages are from a synagogue in Colleyville, and the rabbi says he’s ‘grateful to be alive’ as the hostages are freed and the gunman is killed.

After all the hostages were safely rescued from the Fort Worth, Texas synagogue on Saturday night, authorities identified the hostage taker as 44-year-old Malik Faisal Akram, a British citizen.

Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker expressed gratitude for being alive after the dramatic rescue.

Rabbi Cytron-Walker was one of the hostages, and he took to Facebook to thank law enforcement and first responders, as well as for the thoughts and prayers.

He wrote, “I am grateful that we made it out alive.”

“I’m glad I’m still alive.”

In a press conference following the rescue, an FBI official said that while police and the FBI “have identified the suspect,” they are “not prepared” to reveal his identity.

All of the hostages were rescued on Saturday night, according to Texas Governor Greg Abbott, and are “alive and well.”

The hostages were held captive in Colleyville’s Congregation Beth Israel synagogue.

During the ongoing hostage situation, the suspect demanded to speak with Aafia Siddiqui on the phone, according to reports.

New York rabbi

During the siege, the hostage-taker called Angela Buchdahl, the senior rabbi at New York City’s Central Synagogue, to relay his demands and to ask her to use her clout to secure Aafia Siddiqui’s release.

The rabbi told the Jewish Telegraph Agency that she was involved and that she spoke with the hostage taker twice.

In an email, Buchdahl stated, “I can confirm that the gunman called me twice yesterday.”

“Just to confirm that, we’re about to share a note with the congregation.”

Other than that, I’m afraid I can’t say much more for security reasons.”

The gunman’s reason for calling Buchdahl is unknown.

The hostage-taker has been identified.

Malik Faisal Akram, 44, a British citizen, was identified as the hostage taker by authorities.

Officials are said to have killed Akram after all of the hostages were safely rescued from the Fort Worth synagogue on Saturday night.

Rabbi's Facebook statement

“I am blessed with a wonderful family.”

Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker continued, “I am grateful for the CBI Community, the Jewish Community, and the Human Community.”

“I’m glad we made it out alive.”

“I am thankful for the opportunity to live.”

The Rabbi makes a statement on Facebook.

On Saturday night, Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker and three other hostages were rescued.

Early Sunday morning, the Rabbi issued the following statement on Facebook:

“I am grateful and grateful for

All of the vigils, prayers, and well-wishes, as well as the love and support, are greatly appreciated.

All of the officers and first responders who took care of us,

All of our security training was instrumental in our survival.”

What is the location of Colleyville, Texas?

Colleyville is in the state of Texas.

