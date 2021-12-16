The latest on OJ Simpson – As the star is set free, seven shocking details from the “trial of the century” emerge, ranging from double murder to THAT glove.

The latest on OJ Simpson – As the star is set free, seven shocking details from the “trial of the century” emerge, from double murder to THAT glove.

Despite the fact that OJ Simpson is now free, his name will always be associated with the heinous double murder of his ex-wife and her friend.

For an armed robbery conviction in 2008, the former football star’s parole was revoked in Nevada this week.

For the deaths of his alleged victims Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman’s families, OJ should be in prison.

The tumultuous athlete has denied murdering the couple.

Seven key details from Simpson’s “trial of the century,” in which he was acquitted, are listed below.

Nicole Brown, Simpson’s ex-wife, was discovered dead outside her Brentwood, Los Angeles, home with her friend Ronald Goldman on June 13, 1994.

Brown had been stabbed multiple times in the head and neck, and her hands had defensive wounds.

The carotid artery in her neck had been severed, according to police.

According to detectives, Goldman was found with wounds to his neck and body, but fewer defensive wounds, indicating a shorter struggle between him and the killer.

They had been dead for about two hours before they were discovered at 12.10 a.m. local time.

At the crime scene, a single bloodied glove was discovered among the evidence.

When detectives arrived at Simpson’s house to inform him of the death of his ex-wife, they discovered a blood-splattered white Ford Bronco.

Then, on the athlete’s property, a second glove was discovered, which was later linked to the one found at the crime scene.

By 11 a.m. on July 17th, Simpson was ordered to surrender.

OJ fled in a new White Bronco driven by his friend Al Cowlings, rather than surrender.

The subsequent police car chase was nationally televised, with around 95 million Americans tuning in, making it the highest-rated basic cable event of the year.

After the chase, Simpson had a brief standoff with police, holding a gun to his head before surrendering.

In addition to the firearm, the former NFL running back had his passport, $9,000 in cash, and a fake moustache and goatee.

The “Trial of the Century,” as it was dubbed, began on January 24, 1995, and dominated American news until the verdict in October 1995.

Nicole claimed OJ assaulted her, which she told her friends about and detailed in her journal.

Her ex-husband denies the accusation.

She claimed Simpson battered her for the first time in 1978 and that he physically abused her for 16 years, according to The Daily Mail, which cited copies of court documents.

Infosurhoy’s most recent news.

