The latest Queen Elizabeth news is that in her Christmas speech, Her Majesty mentions Lilibet, but not Harry and Meghan.

THE Queen’s Christmas Day speech reflected on the loss of her beloved husband Prince Philip, but Her Majesty also mentioned Lilibet during the ’emotional’ speech.

Her Majesty, who is 95 years old, acknowledged the births of August, Lucas, and Sienna, as well as the arrival of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s daughter this year.

Lilibet was born on June 4, 2021, and Meghan and Harry wrote in their Christmas card that she “made them a family.”

However, there was no mention of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who are now living in California after stepping down from their royal duties.

“This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, into the world,” the card read.

“Archie and Lili gave us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa,’ and we became a family.”

“As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organizations that honor and protect families – from those relocating from Afghanistan to American families in need of paid parental leave: Team Rubicon, Welcome.US, Human First Coalition, Humanity Crew andamp; Paid Leave For All, PL(plus)US, Marshall Plan for Moms,” the card continued.

“From our family to yours, we wish you a joyous holiday season and a prosperous New Year! As always, Harry, Meghan, Archie, and Lili.”

Concerns that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could become the next in line to the throne have prompted the Queen to act “immediately.”

Several sources claimed over the weekend that the Queen has “told William to stop flying his family in helicopters” because she is “terrified” of an accident affecting the line of succession.

As a result, Prince Harry would be the first in line to inherit the throne.

“Action should be taken right away,” said Angela Levin, a royal biographer who has met and interviewed Prince Harry before.

“The thought of H or it would be M taking the throne is…………!” she tweeted to her 23 thousand Twitter followers.

The Queen also expressed her love for her late husband, Prince Philip, who died on April 9, 2021, in her Christmas broadcast.

She will not be spending Christmas with Prince Philip for the first time in 73 years.

She spoke movingly about how she misses his “mischievous twinkle” and his ability to “squeeze fun out of any situation.”

The monarch praised his sense of humour while also stating that she was “proud beyond words” of his accomplishments.

Her late husband was an “early champion of taking seriously our stewardship of the…,” the Queen said.

