The latest shooting involving Ethan Crumbley has been identified by Michigan cops as a person of interest who ‘aided’ James and Jennifer Crumbley in their attempts to ‘hide’ their son.

The latest shooting involving Ethan Crumbley has been identified by Michigan cops as a person of interest who allegedly ‘aided’ James and Jennifer Crumbley in their attempt to ‘hide’ their son.

A person of interest has been identified by the Detroit Police Department as having allegedly assisted the Crumbley parents in their attempt to flee the city.

After being caught on surveillance footage “aiding and abetting” Jennifer and James Crumbley as they hid in an industrial building, where they were later found, police identified the unknown individual.

Both parents have entered not guilty pleas to charges of involuntary manslaughter.

According to a prosecutor, the couple gave their 15-year-old son access to a gun, which led to the fatal shooting on November 30, 2021, at Oxford High School.

At 2 p.m. on Friday, a fugitive team comprised of the US Marshals Service and the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office began their search after the couple refused to surrender.

Officials revealed that after being charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of terrorism, the couple withdrew (dollar)4,000 from an ATM and turned off their phones.

SUICIDE WATCH FOR ETHAN AND HIS PARENTS

Jennifer, James, and Ethan Crumbley are all being held in the same prison, according to a press conference held Saturday afternoon.

According to Sheriff Michael Bouchard of Oakland County, Michigan, they are being held in isolation and are on suicide watch for their own safety.

They’re being checked on “multiple times an hour,” according to Bouchard, who added that records show none of them has any mental health issues.

Despite being held in the same facility, according to Bouchard, the three are isolated and have had no contact.

TEARS WERE EXPANDED DURING THE VIGIL OF OXFORD

During the Oxford High School Vigil, each member of the community stood up to speak, and tears were shed.

“This is the beginning,” one man said tearfully in front of the crowd, “where we live by your example of love and sacrifice for one another.”

“A new rescue mission has begun.”

Following our students’, teachers’, and first responders’ courageous and life-saving actions.

“Create a space in your life for yourself.

Invite someone in and let them know you’re not alone.

“You’re not the only one who’s going through this.”

VIGIL FOR THE SHOOTING VICTIMS OF OXFORD HIGH SCHOOL

Someone appeared to pass out during a Friday night vigil for the victims of the Oxford High School shooting, causing panic.

“It was someone who passed out, and we’re all emotional… we’re all on edge,” a man said from the stage to the audience.

“There’s no danger, no cause for concern,” he added.

“It’s not uncommon for people standing still to pass out at a large event.”

WHO PURCHASED THE ATTACK WEAPON?

James Crumbley is rumored to be…

