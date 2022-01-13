The launch of Turkey’s first’mini-satellite’ into space has been hailed by the Turkish president.

The Turkish president applauds the country’s first’mini-satellite’ launch into space.

Grizu-263A was launched into space on SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket by engineering students in northern Turkiye.

ANKARA (Ankara)

The launch of Turkey’s first mini-satellite into space was praised by the Turkish president on Thursday.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter, “I congratulate our young people, teachers, and supporting institutions who demonstrated the success of taking part in this project, which was the first from Turkiye.”

Erdogan added that the team behind the Grizu-263A mini-satellite took first place in Turkiye’s largest technology and aviation festival, Teknofest, in 2019.

The Grizu-263A spacecraft was launched into orbit on Thursday by SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The Grizu-263 Space Team, founded in 2016 by engineering students from Zonguldak Bulent Ecevit University in northern Turkiye, aims to work on space and satellite technologies and compete in international competitions.

The team was named after a 1992 fireamp explosion in the Kozlu district, which killed 263 miners.

Grizu is a Turkish word for firedamp.

The satellite is designed to operate for four years and eight months in a low-Earth orbit of approximately 525 kilometers (326 miles).