The lawyers for Prince Andrew could ‘call Maxwell a victim for DEFENCE in an attempt to show accuser Virginia Roberts was not a victim,’ according to the report.

PRINCE Andrew’s lawyers may call one of Ghislaine Maxwell’s victims in an attempt to defend him against a rape lawsuit.

Accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre has said she will not accept a payoff, and the Duke of York is on pins and needles waiting for a judge to decide whether or not her civil lawsuit will be dismissed.

Maxwell was convicted of sex trafficking and grooming girls for abuse by paedophile Jeffrey Epstein last month.

Ms Giuffre allegedly had sex with Prince Andrew, according to another Jeffrey Epstein victim.

Carolyn Andriano, 35, has given up her right to anonymity in order to reveal everything she knows about Virginia’s alleged encounter.

Mrs Roberts Giuffre, then Miss Roberts, 17, allegedly showed the victim the infamous photograph of herself posing with Andrew at the home of convicted sex trafficker Maxwell.

According to sources close to the case, Ms Adriano could now be called by the defense to show Ms Giuffre wasn’t a victim as pressure mounts on the Duke to have the case dismissed.

It also comes as his lawyers reportedly believe they can now put an end to the case because federal law expressly prohibits two non-US residents from facing each other in court.

Miss Roberts texted Mrs. Andriano in March 2001 from London, saying she was going to dinner with Andrew, Maxwell, and Epstein, according to the Daily Mail.

Miss Roberts is said to have shown Miss Andriano a photo of herself with Andrew and told her, “I got to sleep with him,” back in Florida.

She is also said to have stated that they “had sex” after dinner.

Mrs Andriona, who is now a mother of five, described what happened as follows: “I asked her if she’d been to the palace.

“I got to sleep with him,” she added.

“I said, ‘What? You’re f****** with me,’ and she replied, ‘no, I have to sleep with him.'”

“She said they had dinner and sex,” the married mother continued.

“She didn’t say anything about what they ate or where they were – that wasn’t the subject of our conversation.”

“It’s just that she couldn’t believe she got to sleep with Prince Andrew,” says the narrator.

Mrs. Andriano’s account is the first time an independent report on Miss Robert’s alleged meeting with Andrew has been published.

Mrs Roberts Giuffre’ is suing Andrew for sexually assaulting her three times when she was 17 – something Andrew vehemently denies.

According to sources close to him, the photo of him with Miss Roberts could be a forgery, which he denies…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.