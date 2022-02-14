The lawyers for Prince Andrew have asked for an original copy of a photograph of him with Virginia Giuffre.

In an attempt to cast doubt on the photo’s veracity, the Duke’s legal team has hired a photographic expert.

According to a source close to Prince Andrew’s legal team, his accuser, Virginia Giuffre, has been asked by his lawyers to hand over the original photograph of the two of them together in Ghislaine Maxwell’s London home in March 2001.

Andrew Brettler, the Duke of York’s US lawyer, is said to have enlisted the help of a photographic expert to cast doubt on the picture, which Ms Giuffre claims was taken on the night she claims the Duke sexually assaulted her for the first time.

Ms Giuffre claims that the prince sexually abused her three times, the first time at Maxwell’s home on March 10, 2001, and the second time at convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s homes in Manhattan and Little St James, Virgin Islands.

The claims have always been refuted by Prince Andrew.

Now, Prince Andrew’s legal team has requested a copy of the original photograph, claiming that its authenticity is in question.

They haven’t provided any evidence to back up their claims.

The image first surfaced in the media in 2011, and the location of the original has piqued Prince Andrew’s lawyers’ interest ever since, as it is a crucial piece of evidence against him.

Ms Giuffre has stated numerous times that she gave the photo to the FBI when she was interviewed by agents as part of the Epstein investigation.

During her 2016 deposition in her civil action against Maxwell, who was convicted last month of being a co-conspirator in Epstein’s sex trafficking operation, Ms Giuffre was asked about the photo.

She claimed the FBI returned the photo to her after taking copies in 2011 and that she had packed it when she moved from Colorado to Australia with her husband, Robert Giuffre.

“I probably still have it,” she told Maxwell’s lawyer when asked where the original photograph was.

It is not currently in my possession.”

She went on to say that the photograph was “probably in some storage boxes” at her in-laws’ home in Sydney.

Her husband and she now reside in Perth, Western Australia.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

