The leader of a major Turkish political party has promised that the country will be able to combat inflation.

The leader of a major Turkish political party promises that the country will overcome inflation.

According to MHP chief Devlet Bahceli, Turkiye will not allow the “monster” of inflation to oppress any of its citizens.

ANKARA (Ankara)

“We will defeat inflation by working together.”

We will not allow any of our citizens to be oppressed by this monster (inflation),” said Devlet Bahceli, the leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).

In his weekly address to MHP lawmakers, Bahceli said that high living costs are “not the Turkish people’s destiny,” and that it is “our main duty to hold the hand of our people with low and middle income.”

Consumer prices in Turkiye rose 36.08 percent annually in 2021, the highest rate in 19 years, according to the country’s statistical authority.

Consumer prices rose 21.31 percent year over year in November, according to TurkStat.

Inflation increased by 13.58 percent in December, up from 3.51 percent in November.