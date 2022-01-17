The Ledbury, a two-Michelin-star restaurant, will reopen after nearly two years of being closed due to the pandemic.

The Ledbury, a two-Michelin-star restaurant, will reopen nearly two years after it was forced to close due to the pandemic.

Due to economic pressures and dining restrictions imposed by the Covid-19, the Ledbury, which has two Michelin stars, will close in June 2020.

The one-metre social distancing rule was cited by founder Brett Graham as a particular issue at the time, and the London restaurant was closed indefinitely.

After more than 18 months of speculation about how and when the restaurant would reopen, it will finally reopen for dinner service on Tuesdays through Saturdays, with many of the original staff returning.

“Though in many ways this is a continuation of what has come before, I see this as the start of a new journey for us,” said Mr Graham, who owns The Ledbury in Notting Hill with fellow chef Phil Howard and restaurateur Nigel Platts-Martin.

“The old Ledbury is gone, and we now have a new sense of purpose and direction.”

The restaurant will reopen after undergoing a complete renovation and will only serve a tasting menu.

It will cost £185 per person, which is £20 more than before the pandemic.

