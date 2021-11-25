The leg that sleuths thought belonged to Brian Laundrie has been identified – Lutz resident Robert Kessler has been arrested for murder.

The leg that sleuths thought belonged to Brian Laundrie has been identified – Robert Kessler of Lutz has been arrested for murder.

A LEG discovered in a bay and mistakenly identified as fugitive Brian Laundrie’s has been identified as belonging to a woman who was “dismembered,” according to online sleuths.

Lutz resident Robert Kessler has been charged with second-degree murder and abuse of a body.

On November 11, fishermen in McKay Bay, Tampa, discovered a leg that police later identified as Stephanie Crone-Overholts’.

Officers discovered three hearts and the names Sean, Greg, and Zach tattooed on the lower right calf.

Stephanie, from Pennsylvania, was staying with Kessler at his home when she vanished, according to Fox13.

Stephanie told cops that she met Kessler, 69, at a restaurant and that she told him she was living in her car.

It’s unclear what their exact relationship is.

On November 16, police discovered blood in the woman’s vehicle, only two days after questioning Kessler at his home.

At the time of Stephanie’s disappearance, a witness claimed to have seen someone “throwing items” into a bay, according to cops.

When the leg was dumped into the bay is unknown to the cops.

Police will try to “recreate Stephanie’s pattern of life” before she vanished, according to Stacy Arruda, a retired Tampa FBI agent.

When a fisherman was out fishing, he noticed a lump that resembled a catfish.

“As it gets closer to me, I start realizing it looks more like a human leg,” he told Fox13.

Following the discovery, online sleuths bizarrely speculated that the leg might have belonged to Laundrie, despite the fact that there was never any evidence to back up these unfounded claims.

“Oh my, wonder if it’s Brian’s,” a Facebook user speculated.

“Brian Laundrie body parts, don’t be surprised,” said another.

Following the news of Laundrie’s tattoo, some social media users were skeptical that the body part belonged to her.

“A leg was found… no, it’s not Brian,” one said.

“I’m pretty sure it was a woman’s leg (I’m guessing),” one person wrote.

“There was a tattoo with three names in the hearts and hearts with hearts.”

“I don’t really see a way that that is his leg unless someone literally disembodied him and dragged him to Tampa Bay,” one Facebook user added.

Laundrie was last seen on September 17, just days after telling his parents he was going for a hike in the snake-infested Carlton Reserve in Florida.

On October 20, cops launched an extensive manhunt after partial remains were discovered in the wilderness.

Investigators were able to positively identify the remains using Laundrie’s dental records, but an initial autopsy was inconclusive, so the bones were sent to an anthropologist for further examination…

