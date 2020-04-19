The legal limbo of “volunteers” by court ruling

The film “Campeones” brought the pain of work for the benefit of the community to a masterful degree, a sanction that, in this case, its protagonist, Marco, carried out training a group of people with intellectual disabilities. What started with resignation and reluctance became a real lesson in life and, of course, more than fulfilled the resocializing and integrating purpose that was sought with this sentence.

Like Marco, thousands of people are sentenced each year to this penalty, which, although it was initially considered for cases in which the offender did not pay the fine, after the reform of the Penal Code of 1995, it was already introduced as the main sanction, also expanding the Assumptions beyond crimes against road safety, domestic and gender violence, or thefts and thefts of vehicles.

The coronavirus crisis has fully affected about 20,000 convicts who have seen how practically from one day to the next they cannot go to the places where they provided these jobs for the benefit of the community because the centers have shielded themselves for fear of contagion. . Thus, a large number of entities have notified the Services for the Management of Penalties and Alternative Measures that they cease to collaborate in the fulfillment of the plans, so that now they are practically only in progress in some social canteens and tasks carried out in prisons by inmates who, along with the main sentence, also have to perform jobs for the benefit of the community.

Uniform response

Faced with the legal loopholes that this situation has created, there are many convicts who have found contradictory responses: in some cases, the judges have considered that these works have been suspended and will have to be resumed in their day; in others, that the emergence of the coronavirus in Spain is a cause of force majeure and that, as it does not depend on the will of the convicted person, the work in question must be considered completed.

This is precisely the criterion that this week the prosecutor of the prison chamber of the Penitentiary Surveillance, Jaime Moreno, has ordered the adoption of the prosecutors who have to report from now on this matter: the works for the benefit of the community of convicts who have If they have been suspended due to the pandemic, they must be considered fulfilled if they have been performing satisfactorily and without incident by the convicted person up to that moment.

The unification of criteria in the Office of the Prosecutor was a fundamental question. Although most prosecutors agreed to provide a humanitarian response to this issue, they needed legal support to lean on. And the force majeure is. For many convicts, working for the benefit of the community is their main penalty, and their reinstatement depends on their reincorporation into the labor market, the cancellation of their history or family plans of any other nature. Hence, it was urgent to give a solution to his situation. Although the last word will have the judge.

Tax offense

Máximo (fictitious name) is one of those harmed by the suspension of the 635 days of work for the benefit of the community, in which his 3 years in prison and a fine for a fiscal crime ended up being transformed. About to turn 80 years old, in September 2019 he began to work in the maintenance of a well-known Anglican church in Madrid. There he was caught by the eruption of the coronavirus, in days of four hours five days a week. In his case, he has been forced to confinement twice: he cannot go to the center when it is closed, nor does the doctor allow it because he is a risk patient. He says he regrets it “deeply”: not in vain did he propose this fate.

And it is that the imposition of a sentence to work for the benefit of the community implies the consent of the prisoner, who can pose the specific task he wants to perform after evaluating the prison administration. Likewise, the prisoner can adapt to the programs offered depending on the schedule he wants to do: the more hours, the earlier he will settle the sentence, while there are prisoners who prefer to cooperate fewer hours and for a longer time by combining this compliance with his ordinary work.

This is not the case for Máximo, already retired. He had absolute job flexibility and will have no problem being given the hours he will not do during this time. At least by the Prosecutor’s Office, because the Victoria Kent Social Insertion Center (CIS) in Madrid, on which its monitoring depends, has no complaints about the work it was carrying out. The prisoner satisfactorily carried out the assigned tasks and was fully integrated with the volunteers who go to the Evangelical Church.

He also prefers to preserve anonymity Julián (figurative name), who up to a week before the state of alarm was serving his sentence of work for the benefit of the community participating in a course on anger management with about twenty people convicted of robberies, assaults, drug trafficking or violation of measures such as restraining orders. The course was held once a week for five hours, so he could use the rest of the time to resume his life. His experience has been positive. He says that this pain has made him a “better person.” “You realize that there are other values ​​in life and you appreciate everything much more.” .