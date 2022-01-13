The legendary Benidorm bar Sinatra’s, which pioneered British Fancy Dress Day, has closed its doors as Brits mourn the ‘end of an era.’

Sinatra’s, the legendary Benidorm bar that started British Fancy Dress Day, has closed its doors as Brits mourn the ‘end of an era.’

The popular Cabaret Bar in the Spanish seaside town will be moving to a new location just up the road, according to the owners.

Sinatra’s is one of Benidorm’s oldest Cabaret Bars, hosting some of the city’s most well-known and infamous performers.

It is also the focal point of Benidorm’s British Fancy Dress Day, when the town hosts Europe’s largest fancy dress parade, involving thousands of tourists and locals.

More than 20 years ago, the annual tradition began as a promotional gimmick by the bar, with anyone dressed up in fancy dress receiving a free drink.

The bar confirmed it would be moving to a nearby venue and shuttering the doors of the original club in a Facebook update in December.

“We know there is a lot of speculation out there about Sinatra’s closing right now, so we just wanted to give you all an update,” the statement said.

“In 2022, there will be an exciting BRAND NEW Sinatra’s opening in Calle Lepanto in the building that was previously Sandra’s bar.

“This will be completely refurbished, with many new exciting ‘touch of class’ additions, as well as your favorite familiar Sinatra faces.”

“Sinatra’s is moving to a new location, but it is still early days,” a spokesperson for the bar told Infosurhoy.

Since then, tributes and farewells to the “iconic” bar have flooded social media from tourists and expats alike.

“Aww, the end of an era – many a good night in Sinatra’s,” one person said.

“Sinatra will never be the same,” said another.

“Will miss Sinatra’s, it was great,” a third wrote.

“Will miss the old Sinatra’s loved it especially the outside terrace, never be the same,” a fourth said.

It had been their local boozer for ten years, and “definitely won’t be the same,” according to one expat.

The closure was described as “devastating” by another.

The nightlife in Benidorm has been eerily quiet during the pandemic without the legions of boozy British tourists who normally fill the bars and clubs.

The vast troupe of expat singers, comedians, and dancers that cemented Benidorm’s party town reputation has attracted generations of British holidaymakers.

Benidorm, once the beating heart of British tourism on the Costa Blanca, is now a shell of its former self.

Many of the acts have struggled to stay in the spotlight.

“Normally there are 300…,” Tracy Blevins, 54, who runs the what’s-on guide Benidorm Seriously, told The Sun last year.

