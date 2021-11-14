The legendary referee, Pierluigi Collina, is still approached for selfies and autographs.

Few referees can defuse a situation with a piercing gaze, but few referees can defuse a situation like Pierluigi Collina.

Collina’s face is instantly recognizable, and he is still approached on the street for photos and autographs 14 years after hanging up his boots and whistle.

The 61-year-old was widely regarded as one of the best referees in the world, having officiated in World Cup, Euros, and Champions League finals.

Collina left AC Milan in 2006 due to a conflict of interest that arose when he signed a sponsorship deal with the same company.

Collina told Gazzetta dello Sport that even if they weren’t born when he was a referee, fans still approach him on the street.

Collina discusses his views on VAR during the interview.

“When dealing with rules that are essentially open to interpretation, it’s difficult to achieve total uniformity.”

“While technology can help to reduce disparities, it will never be able to eliminate them.”

“VAR is like a child who knows how to walk but not how to run.”

In 2014, I went to the first meeting to discuss the possibility of technological assistance for referees.

“As time goes on, the procedure will become easier.”

Collinа cemented his place in football history in an unusual way off the field.

Collinа is the only referee to have appeared on the cover of one of soccer’s two major video games, Pro Evolution Soccer 3, which was released in late 2002.