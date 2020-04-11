The LFP wants to start the 2020-2021 Ligue 1 season on August 23

French football is in a hurry and does not want to wait until the end of the deconfinement to know the date of the kickoff of the championships. The Professional Football League (LFP) has indeed communicated Friday, April 10, dates “Privileged” recovery of the 2020-2021 season, Agence France-Presse learned from concordant sources, confirming information from The team.

Stopped because of the pandemic due to the coronavirus, French football, which remains dependent on the authorities to imagine its recovery, has been trying for several weeks to establish scenarios. So, failing to be able to set a resumption date for the end of the 2019-2020 season, it is on that of the start of the following season that the LFP Bureau has reflected. The dates of August 23 for Ligue 1, and that of August 22 for League 2, were unanimously agreed on Friday morning during a meeting of more than three hours.

If these dates remain “Subject to the UEFA calendar and changes in the health situation”, says a close source, “It helps secure next season”, that of the new cycle of TV rights (2020-2024), exceeding for the first time the billion euros annually – Canal + and beIN Sports, current broadcasters, have frozen their payments for the moment for the rest of the 2019-2020 season .

In this scenario, even if the current end of the season is postponed until early August, as UEFA has recommended so far, this will leave “Three weeks of re-athletics” between the two seasons.

