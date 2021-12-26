The Lib Dems claim that between Christmas and New Year, UK households will pay £100 million more in energy bills than in 2020.

According to the Lib Dems, UK households will pay £100 million more in energy bills between Christmas and New Year than they will in 2020.

‘Ministers have once again abandoned hardworking families.’

The cost of energy has risen dramatically as wholesale gas prices have risen.

According to the Liberal Democrats, it has raised the energy price cap, resulting in families paying an additional £195 per year.

The extra £3.75 per week means that bills for the UK’s 27.8 million households will rise by a total of £104,141,466 in the seven days between Christmas Day and New Year’s Day compared to the same period in 2020, according to the party.

When the price cap is raised in the spring, energy bills are expected to rise once more.

“As a result of the recent spike in gas prices, energy bills have reached previously unheard-of heights.

Energy bills are expected to rise by at least £400 next year, possibly by an inflation-busting £500.

Meanwhile, suppliers have gone bankrupt, and competitive prices have dropped,” said Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey.

“The Christmas season is already going to be difficult, but the government has given us the worst possible gift.

Ministers are abandoning hardworking families once again.

In stark contrast to the Number 10 parties and Boris Johnson’s posh wallpaper, many people will face a difficult choice between eating and heating this winter.”

Sir Ed has called for the Warm Home Discount – a means-tested benefit that reduces electricity bills – to be increased from £140 to £240, accusing the government of failing to address the problem of rising bills.

It should also be extended to all pensioners receiving any type of pension credit, as well as universal credit claimants, he said.

“Liberal Democrats are calling for a new long-term home insulation program to permanently reduce bills, eliminate fuel poverty, and reduce emissions.”

Because this is an emergency, the government must double and extend the Warm Home Discount to assist the most vulnerable families with their heating bills,” he said.

According to The Times, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng will meet with energy industry executives on Monday for “emergency” meetings to address the energy price crisis.

I have sought comment from the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

