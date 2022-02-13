The Libyan army’s supporting force has condemned Fathi Bashagha’s election.

Fathi Bashagha’s election is denounced by a Libyan army support force.

The decision by Parliament was not made in a “fair and transparent manner,” according to the force.

LIBERIA’S TRABLUS

On Saturday, leaders and revolutionaries from the forces backing the Libyan army denounced Fathi Bashagha’s election as the new government’s leader.

The supporting force denounces “the state of absurdity that contradicts the outcomes of the political dialogue forum and wants the country to enter new transitional stages,” according to a statement read in Tripoli’s Martyrs Square.

They claimed that decisions made in the House of Representatives’ last meeting in Tobruk were not made “in accordance with fair and transparent procedures.”

According to the statement, they expressed “strong support for as soon as possible parliamentary elections, constitutional referendums, and presidential elections.”

On Thursday, the parliament in eastern Libya elected Bashagha as the country’s new prime minister.

Current Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, on the other hand, has vehemently opposed the move, pledging to stay in office until national elections are held.

After the House vote, the UN said it still recognizes Dbeibeh.

Libya’s elections were set to take place in December.

24 but were postponed due to political rivalry.

There has yet to be an agreement on a new voting date.

Libyans are hoping that the elections will help end the years-long armed conflict that has engulfed the oil-rich country.

*Beyza Binnur Donmez wrote the article.