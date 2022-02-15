The Libyan crisis worsens as the parliament in Tobruk elects a new prime minister.

As the parliament in Tobruk selects a new prime minister, the Libyan crisis worsens.

The move sets up a showdown between incumbent Prime Minister Dbeibeh and HoR-nominated Prime Minister Bashagha.

LIBYA’S TRIPOLI

Last Thursday, the House of Representatives (HoR) parliament in Tobruk, Libya’s east, elected former Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha as prime minister, while current Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh vowed to stay in office.

The failure to hold discussions on Libya’s Government of National Unity’s legitimacy, which were originally scheduled for December.

24, has sparked debate in the country’s west.

Bashagha was greeted by a group of supporters when he arrived late Thursday at Tripoli’s Mitiga Airport.

He was not subjected to any legal penalties or challenges.

Dbeibeh traveled to Misrata, east of Tripoli, on Friday to meet with local administrations and military officials.

Following that, it was announced that a Misrata military force would arrive in Tripoli on Saturday to bolster the state’s legitimacy and force the parties to hold presidential and parliamentary elections.

Later, the 21 brigades in Misrata issued a written statement in response to Bashagha’s election as prime minister.

According to the statement, the HoR parliament acting alone on political and constitutional issues is unacceptable.

Around 200 heavily armed military vehicles arrived in Tripoli from Misrata on Saturday evening, including two Turkish-made Kirpi.

In Martyrs’ Square, a group calling itself the “Libyan army support force” denounced the HoR parliament’s decision to elect Bashagha as the new prime minister.

The group slammed “the absurdity that contradicts the outcomes of the political dialogue forum and wants the country to enter new transitional stages,” according to the group.

The House of Representatives’ recent meeting in Tobruk did not take place “in accordance with fair and transparent procedures,” according to the report.

It expressed “strong support” for “as soon as possible” parliamentary elections, a constitutional referendum, and presidential elections.

A look at the streets of Libya.

The evaluation meeting, which was supposed to take place after the new prime minister was elected, was postponed, according to Khaled al-Mishri, president of the State of Libya’s High Council.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.