The Lidl Christmas jumper gives the supermarket a festive boost as it prepares for a price war with competitors.

As it prepares for a price war with competitors, Lidl’s Christmas jumper gives the supermarket a festive boost.

Customers who had switched from other supermarkets in December spent £21 million at the German discounter, according to the company.

This year’s must-have item for Lidl customers was not the German supermarket’s stollen or glühwein, but its branded Christmas jumper, which saw a significant increase in sales during the holiday season.

Lidl saw a 2.6 percent increase in UK sales in the four weeks leading up to December 26, 2021, a 21 percent increase over pre-pandemic levels two years ago.

The supermarket revealed that its Christmas jumpers, which debuted in 2020, were the fastest-selling item in its “middle of Lidl” aisle, which sells a variety of non-grocery items.

On the first day they were on sale, Lidl said it sold one jumper every two seconds.

Despite the festive cheer, the company’s UK chief executive warned that, as inflation continues to put a strain on household finances, he would stick to a pledge to be the country’s lowest priced grocer.

“As inflation rises, I want to reassure each and every one of our customers that we remain committed to being the market’s lowest grocery prices,” Christian Härtnagel said.

“Despite the pandemic’s ongoing challenges, customers found ways to celebrate Christmas this year.”

It comes just one day after Aldi, a competitor discounter, made a similar pledge.

Giles Hurley, the company’s UK chief executive, stated that his company “will always offer the lowest prices for groceries, no matter what.”

It will put additional pressure on the “Big Four” competitors of both chains to make similar commitments to keep prices low.

Sainsbury’s and Tesco will report their Christmas financial results later this week.

In the week leading up to Christmas, the company saw its highest-ever number of shoppers visit its UK stores, with footfall up 14% on its busiest day of the year, December 23.

Lamb proved to be a popular alternative to the traditional turkey for Christmas lunch, according to Lidl, with sales up 21% year on year and sales of traditional Christmas puddings up 23%.

