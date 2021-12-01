The lighting of a menorah on Pennsylvania Avenue in Harrisburg commemorates Hanukkah.

A menorah is lit on Pennsylvania Avenue in Harrisburg to commemorate Hanukkah.

The annual Hanukkah or Festival of Lights celebration in Harrisburg was held on November 30th, with the lighting of the city’s largest menorah on the steps of the state Capitol building.

Musical entertainment, dancing, children’s activities, Hanukkah gifts, latkes and sufganiyot, traditional Hanukkah delicacies were all featured at this event, which began at 4:30 p.m.

The eight-day holiday commemorates the recovery of Jerusalem and subsequent rededication of the Second Temple at the start of the Maccabean revolt in the 2nd century BC. It contains a universal message for all faiths—that good will triumph over evil, freedom will triumph over oppression, and light will triumph over darkness.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, last year’s event was held inside.

Rabbi Shmuel Pewzner, Director of Chabad-Lubavitch of Harrisburg, believes that events like this are important because they are held in the open on the state Capitol steps to remember the history that has brought them here.

“It makes us reflect on how fortunate we are to be able to freely practice our religion, to be able to gather in a public space and celebrate to share this universal message with all citizens of Pennsylvania,” he said.

As part of the holiday celebration, a light will be turned on in the menorah each night.

