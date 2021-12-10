The lighting of Glasgow’s parks will be investigated after safety concerns were raised.

The lighting in Glasgow’s parks will be investigated after safety concerns were raised.

After Cllr Jill Brown stated that Glasgow “does not have accessible spaces in our city for every woman, child, and man after dark,” the city council has now backed a motion calling for an investigation.

After concerns were raised about the safety of people — particularly women and children — using city parks after dark, the council will investigate lighting for them.

Glasgow City Council has agreed to investigate providing sensitive lighting solutions in parks that take into account both equality and climate impacts.

Local residents were forced to walk through Kelvingrove Park late at night due to a police detour during COP26, which brought the issue to the fore.

Campaigners have called for park lighting, but the council has stated that it does not encourage people to visit parks late at night, partly due to the disruption of nocturnal wildlife.

However, Labour’s Cllr Jill Brown has won support for a motion calling for a report on the “necessary infrastructure to provide sensitive lighting solutions in our parks.”

She said Glasgow would be dark by 3.44pm today, when the council meeting would be “far from over” and workers would be “far from the end of their working day,” while speaking at a full council meeting.

“After dark, Glasgow does not have accessible spaces for every woman, child, and man,” she continued.

The councillor stated that the city should not “be afraid” to make changes to our parks “that help women and children feel safe after dark.”

“It’s critical to be clear, as Rape Crisis Scotland has stated, that we should be able to go wherever we want to go.”

The impact on wildlife must be acknowledged, according to Cllr Brown, but these “are not either-or questions.”

“We know there are solutions; it’s been done in cities all over the world.”

“How can we be so proud Dear Green Place when our parks aren’t safe or accessible?” said Eva Murray, the deputy leader of the Labour Party.

“This cannot devolve into a debate about people’s safety versus climate change or biodiversity; both are far too important.”

“We cannot discuss this without the wider societal pandemic of gender-based violence,” Cllr Jen Layden, the party’s women’s convener, said after accepting an amendment to her motion from the SNP.

