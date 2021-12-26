The limbo feeling of ‘Betweentmas’ has been amplified by Omicron uncertainty.

The strange pause in life between Christmas and New Year’s has come to symbolize our lives in the aftermath of the pandemic.

During my Roman Catholic childhood, I developed an unhealthy obsession with the concept of purgatory, or limbo: a place where we wait for divine intervention to allow our souls to enter heaven after death.

I had no idea that the strange pause in life that occurred between Christmas and New Year’s Day would become a metaphor for all of our lives during the Covid era decades later.

Every year, we’re unsure what to do: leave relatives early because we don’t want to hear their views on Brexit and escape to the sales where we don’t need to buy anything? Eat leftover pigs in blankets for breakfast (guilty as charged)? Watch Boxing Day football without antagonizing other family members left with our own parents, cousins, or dogs?

We know we should be setting the table for that turkey leftover feast for the 23rd time, but we’re eyeing the Deliveroo menu with a longing.

We have a lot of work ahead of us, but hey, Dr. Zhivago is here…

This year, there is a palpable sense of unease, a nagging sense of being out of control.

It’s worse than not knowing whether to clean out the closets or return the always-unwanted sweater.

Instead, we’re pondering what’s going on with Covid and how far we should go with our restrictions.

Should we go see a show with masks, Covid passes, and nervous optimism? Travel cross-country to a football match that could be canceled at any time due to some multi-millionaire sportsmen entertainers’ craven refusal to be jabbed? Get off Amazon and go to a high street? Will there be train or bus drivers to get us there? Baristas to make us coffee?

What we crave the most, as always, is the certainty that we cannot have.

We want the dithering, hesitant government; our indecisive Prime Minister; our watchful, ambitious Chancellor; our data-driven scientists; or even Rita the tarot card reader to tell us how things will turn out and what we should do, so that we can decide whether or not to follow their lead.

Someone is required to assist us.

