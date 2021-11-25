The line-up of Christmas guest editors on BBC Radio 4 Today includes Raheem Sterling.

The England star will discuss his 1692 Charitable Foundation, with Mina Smallman, James Rebanks, and Dr Jane Goodall among the editors.

Between Christmas and New Year’s Eve, seven high-profile public figures will take over the editorial reins, following in the footsteps of Prince Harry, Greta Thunberg, and Angelina Jolie.

Sterling, who plays for England and Manchester City, will use his edition to talk about the 1692 Charitable Foundation, which he founded to help children and young people in need.

The footballer has pledged a seven-figure sum to the charity, which will aid “children and young people up to the age of 25 who are in need due to youth, illness, disability, financial hardship, or other disadvantage.”

Sterling has stated that he founded the foundation because he was “done talking” about social issues and wanted to get down to business.

He’s also spoken out against racist abuse directed at him and other England players on social media.

Following the murder of her two daughters in a London park last year, Mina Smallman – the first black woman to become an archdeacon in the Church of England – campaigned to change the way prison sentences are handed out.

Her issue will look at the role of chaplaincy in times of need, as well as support for crime victims and the Reclaim These Streets movement.

The following people will be serving as guest editors:

“Each year on Today, the guest editors bring novel ideas, surprising perspectives, and, on occasion, a little sparkle to the programme,” said Owenna Griffiths, editor of the Today Programme.

“This year is no different, and I’m overjoyed that these guest editors have agreed to spend some time with us to help illuminate and make sense of the world we live in.”

On December 27, Olympic diver Tom Daley will make his Radio 2 debut, while on Christmas Day, Radio 4 will broadcast the first radio adaptation of the hit film and novel The Princess Bride.

Conversations From A Long Marriage At Christmas, starring Joanna Lumley and Roger Allam, will be released in January.

