The lion kipping: Big cats cuddle up as puppies, polar bears and other animals enjoy a nice nap

A heartwarming gallery of lazing lions, slumbering seals, dozy dogs and groggy gorillas shows the most majestic, fearsome and cuddly animals love nothing better than to snooze.

Tiny kittens, as well as big leopards and lions, all enjoy taking time out in trees, while otters are able to drift away out on the water and polar bears can get cosy on the frigid ice.

In one photograph, taken on a sunny day at Lisbon Zoo, Portugal, a male lion lies with his arm over a lioness as they get some shut eye on the warmth of their stony enclosure.

Another picture, captured in Uganda, shows a gorilla sleeping on his belly on the jungle floor with his bulky head resting in the palm of his hand.

The album also reveals how nature’s rivals, cats and dogs, become placid companions when they go to the land of nod, with a beagle totally at ease with two kittens fast asleep either side of him.