The local Mennonite Church is accused of subjecting boys and young men to forced labor, according to a human trafficking lawsuit.

A federal lawsuit filed recently in the Middle District of Pennsylvania claims that a local Mennonite Church chapter violated human trafficking laws by using forced labor to reform “troubled boys.”

Two former residents of Liberty Ridge Farms, a farm in Juniata County owned by Nelson Martin that the two claim served as a reform program for the Eastern Pennsylvania Mennonite Church, have filed the lawsuit.

The men claim that boys and young men considered “troubled” or “special needs” by the church were sent to the farm and forced to work, including farming chickens, cattle, and hogs, building fences, and working for a trucking company.

The men, one of whom worked at the facility for roughly three years and the other for ten months, said they were required to work at least eight hours a day every day except Sundays, and that school-aged children at the facility were not educated.

The men visited the facility at different times and for different amounts of time.

Residents were also subjected to punishment for “acting against the Bible,” according to the lawsuit, including having their food and water taken away or limited to only rice and beans, as well as being forced to perform manual labor such as dragging chains or breaking boulders with a small hammer.

Residents would be physically restrained by supervisors who would hold the boys down and hog tie them with zip ties, according to the men.

According to the lawsuit, supervisors would verbally abuse the boys by telling them that if they tried to leave the facility, they would be excommunicated from the church or from their families.

Residents were not paid for their work, and the boys’ families were required to pay about (dollar)2,300 per month to be there.

The men, who have only been identified by their initials, are seeking monetary damages, as well as punitive damages and back pay for all of their unpaid work.

The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services has no record of Liberty Ridge Farm being licensed, according to The Morning Call.

The men’s lawyer, Renee Franchi, also told The Morning Call that she believed there were many more people involved.

